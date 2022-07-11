STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Errant builders in Karnataka gave just Rs 16 crore of Rs 268 crore as relief to home buyers

Of the 6,993 complaints received by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), just 3,381 have been heard so far.

Published: 11th July 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purposes only

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) stepping into its sixth year on Sunday (July 10), a critical assessment of its impact in the state reveals that it needs to travel a long distance before it turns into a powerful tool in the hands of buyers.

Look at these statistics given by a senior RERA official --- Out of a total of nearly Rs 268 crore ordered to be paid as compensation by errant builders by home buyers who approached the K-RERA court for justice, just Rs 16 crore has been paid as on date. This in turn translates to the verdict being honoured by promoters in just 48 cases out of 664 handled.

Of the 6,993 complaints received by the authority, just 3,381 have been heard so far. This again accounts to less than 50 per cent of home buyers getting any justice from it. MS Shankar, general secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts -- which has been at the forefront in the struggle of home buyers, in a letter submitted to the chief minister and housing minister, among others, states, “In the past five years, the failures and shortcomings of RERA have outweighed benefits derived from it by a wide margin.”  

He appealed to the government for to review the functioning of K-RERA and take corrective action.  Referring to the 3,381 cases disposed of by RERA, he says, “There is no transparency and accountability on the cases in which judgement has been given as to whether the builders have complied with them. What is the use of such judgement when it is not executed or the refund is not made within the stipulated timelines?”

RERA was being touted as a transformative legislation to ensure regulation and promotion of the real estate sector in an efficient, transparent and accountable manner and to protect the interest of homebuyers, Shankar said. “But there is no transparent and accountable data in the webpage of the K-RERA,” he pointed out.

Dhananjaya Padmanabachar of Karnataka Home Buyers’ Forum too said K-RERA has failed to live up to its objectives. “The chairman never responds to mails or our official communication through post. I have submitted more than ten letters so far and got no response. “ The one positive aspect is that public are able to know which builders have complaints and this puts them on guard a bit.

RERA Chairman HC Kishore Chandra, who is said to be inaccessible to home buyers, told TNIE that he would speak about the milestone reached by his organisation only after the weekend. Housing Minister V Somanna could not be reached despite repeated attempts to get his comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority K-RERA home buyers real estate Karnataka real estate
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp