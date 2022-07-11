STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fifth incident in five months: Bengaluru civic body garbage truck rams into bike, kills one

The deceased Vijayakala, and injured Yogendra (41) are residents of Buvaneshwarinagar in Moodalapalya. 

Published: 11th July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In another accident, a BBMP garbage truck rammed into a bike, killing a 37-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband who was injured on Nagarabavi Road on Saturday. This is fifth incident in five months despite Bengaluru Traffic police creating awareness among the BBMP garbage truck drivers on safe driving.

The deceased Vijayakala, and injured Yogendra (41) are residents of Buvaneshwarinagar in Moodalapalya. A senior police officer said that Vijayakala, working as sales person in an electronics showroom in Chandra Layout, was going to work with her husband when a BBMP garbage truck, in a bid to overtake them, rammed the bike from the rear.

The woman was flung in the air from the impact and has sustained severe head injuries after she was run over. The driver fled the scene. The duo were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Vijayakala succumbed to her injuries.

Yogendra's condition is said to be stable. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have booked the driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

PREVIOUS MISHAPS 

  • March 21 : Akshya (14) died while a biker and a woman pedestrian were injured after a speeding garbage truck mowed them down in Hebbal.

  • April 1: Ramaiah S (60) was killed after garbage truck knocked him down in Bagaluru.

  • April 18: Padmini D (40) was killed after a garbage truck ran over her on Mysuru Road. 

  • May 14: Food delivery boy Deva­nna (20) was killed after a Pali­ke truck hit his bike in Chikkajala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
BBMP garbage truck Bengaluru Traffic police Bengaluru accident
Comments

