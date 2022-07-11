STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Health workers at Bengaluru UPHCs worried over irregular pay

The health workers at a few Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) complained that their salaries were not timely credited, while there is sometimes a backlog of six months.

Published: 11th July 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers protesting

Health workers protesting (File photo| EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The health workers at a few Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) complained that their salaries were not timely credited, while there is sometimes a backlog of six months.  Dr Ashwini RJ from Yemaluru UPHC said, "We don't get a monthly salary. Sometimes in a span of six months, we get salary for one to two months."

ASHA workers' basic salary is Rs 5,000 per month plus incentives. Balakrishnamma (38) an ASHA worker from Vibhutipura PHC said that she is yet to receive the salary of her last three months.

It has become difficult for her to bear monthly expenses like paying house rent, school fees of her daughter etc. Radhamma R (42) another field worker at the PHC complained about the backlog of salaries. "Salaries don't get credited on time, sometimes there is a six-month backlog," he said.

There were two nurses and two ASHA workers designated at the PHC. She explained that they had so much work burden that their own health was deteriorating. Both the nurses were responsible to cover a population of 1.2 lakh, and they are on the field all day travelling from one place to another on their own expenses. 

The staff nurses also complained about lack of infrastructure and shortage of staff. Dr Ashwini said they did not have a sterilizing machine, hence the nurse would sterilize all equipment and the whole PHC frequently, besides attending the patients. There was also a position of nurse vacant at the PHC but new nurses were reluctant to join due to trouble with salaries. 

Addressing the issue, BBMP chief health officer Dr AS Balasundar said that only the problem is for the last two to three months, and the issue has cropped up because all individual bank accounts for the programmes were recently closed and a single nodal account has been created through which salaries will be transferred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru health wrokers Health workers salary Urban Primary Health Centres bengaluru ASHA worker
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp