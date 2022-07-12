BBMP seizes 1,380 kg plastic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The authorities cracked down on the sale of single-use of plastic across eight zones in the last ten days and seized 1.380.8 kg of plastic. It collected Rs 5,97,800 as fine. As many as 990 cases have been booked. BBMP’s solid waste management department had deployed health inspectors and BBMP marshals in all eight zones and kept a watch on markets, shops and godowns.

The public have been asked to use cloth bags, bags made out of jute and paper instead of plastic carry bags and covers which areBBMP harmful to ecology. As per BBMP, in East Zone 203 cases were booked, 88.3 kg of plastic seized and Rs 1,07,500 collected as fine; in West Zone, 255 cases booked, 631 kg plastic seized and Rs 1,35,800 collected as fine.