STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seizes 1,380 kg plastic

The BBMP authorities cracked down on the sale of single-use of plastic across eight zones in the last ten days and seized 1.380.8 kg of plastic.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The authorities cracked down on the sale of single-use of plastic across eight zones in the last ten days and seized 1.380.8 kg of plastic. It collected Rs 5,97,800 as fine. As many as 990 cases have been booked. BBMP’s solid waste management department had deployed health inspectors and BBMP marshals in all eight zones and kept a watch on markets, shops and godowns.

The public have been asked to use cloth bags, bags made out of jute and paper instead of plastic carry bags and covers which areBBMP harmful to ecology. As per BBMP, in East Zone 203 cases were booked, 88.3 kg of plastic seized and Rs 1,07,500 collected as fine; in West Zone, 255 cases booked, 631 kg plastic seized and Rs 1,35,800 collected as fine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP plastic
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp