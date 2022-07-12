Ganesha stalls to come up at Idgah Maidan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Bakrid concludes, Hindu outfits have planned to put up Ganesha idol stalls at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. Chamarajpete Okkoota Samithi and Vishwa Sanatha Parishad have intensified their campaign for Chamarajpet Bandh over the Idgah Maidan controversy. In response to local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan’s ‘peace and inclusive’ meeting two days ago, the Hindu outfits will shut shops and plan to put up 30 Ganesha idol stalls at the playground later.

The activists have reached out to traders from Taragupete and Chamarajpete surroundings to take part in the bandh, and has reportedly received a positive response. “The bandh is voluntary and no traders or shop owners will be forced to shut shop. We would observe a day-long bandh as we believe that the BBMP is succumbing to MLA’s pressure in matters related to the playground,” said S Bhaskaran, president, Vishwa Sanatha Parishad.

He claimed that as per records the land belongs to the Palike, and only the court can decide on the matter. “We will continue our struggle to ensure the general public also gets a chance to use the land for other activities. This time, we would put up 30 stalls to sell Ganesha idols. When goats can be sold, why not Ganesha idol stall be put up?” Bhaskaran questioned.

Earlier, the BBMP had said that 2.5 acres of land at Chamarajpet has no owners and as per 1974 revenue records, the land belongs to Palike, but later the Central Muslim Association, a custodian of the land under Wakf Board, gave Gazzette notification stating that that the land belongs to the board.

The Palike had sent notice to the Wakf Board asking them to submit more documents within a week for verification. If the records show their ownership, the board will be asked to apply for khatha. “It’s been three days since we sent a notice. After two days we will again send a reminder,” SM Sreenivasa, Joint Commissioner, West said.