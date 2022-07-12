STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ganesha stalls to come up at Idgah Maidan

Hindu outfits respond to MLA’s peace call

Published: 12th July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru. (File | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Bakrid concludes, Hindu outfits have planned to put up Ganesha idol stalls at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. Chamarajpete Okkoota Samithi and Vishwa Sanatha Parishad have intensified their campaign for Chamarajpet Bandh over the Idgah Maidan controversy. In response to local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan’s ‘peace and inclusive’ meeting two days ago, the Hindu outfits will shut shops and plan to put up 30 Ganesha idol stalls at the playground later.

The activists have reached out to traders from Taragupete and Chamarajpete surroundings to take part in the bandh, and has reportedly received a positive response. “The bandh is voluntary and no traders or shop owners will be forced to shut shop. We would observe a day-long bandh as we believe that the BBMP is succumbing to MLA’s pressure in matters related to the playground,”  said S Bhaskaran, president, Vishwa Sanatha Parishad.

He claimed that as per records the land belongs to the Palike, and only the court can decide on the matter. “We will continue our struggle to ensure the general public also gets a chance to use the land for other activities. This time, we would put up 30 stalls to sell Ganesha idols. When goats can be sold, why not Ganesha idol stall be put up?” Bhaskaran questioned.

Earlier, the BBMP had said that 2.5 acres of land at Chamarajpet has no owners and as per 1974 revenue records, the land belongs to Palike, but later the Central Muslim Association, a custodian of the land under Wakf Board, gave Gazzette notification stating that that the land belongs to the board.

The Palike had sent notice to the Wakf Board asking them to submit more documents within a week for verification. If the records show their ownership, the board will be asked to apply for khatha. “It’s been three days since we sent a notice. After two days we will again send a reminder,” SM Sreenivasa, Joint Commissioner, West said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bakrid Idgah Maidan Hindu outfits Ganesha
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp