Plants sprout on road in Varthur, locals call BBMP bluff

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru is yet to come to terms with the shame and shock following tar peeling off roads in Kommaghatta and Hebbal last month, immediately after PM Modi’s visit, BBMP’s shoddy work has come to light in IT hub Mahadevapura zone now.

According to Varthur Rising, a residents’ welfare organisation, Varthur’s Idgah Main Road and crossroads were tarred last week, but within ten days, seeds and ants have exposed the chinks in Palike’s work.



“Seeds have germinated in the middle of roads, and ants have built hills. The measurement of newly tarred roads at crossroads show that bitumen is not even one inch thick. The total road project for Varthur was estimated to cost Rs 24 crore, and residents here suspect something fishy now,” said Jagadish Reddy, member of Varthur Rising.

When TNIE reached out to Palike ward engineer Venakatesh, he shifted the blame on previous ward engineer Nandeesh’s period. “The work happened at Idgah Main Road and crossroads before I took charge some 20 days ago. We will check the records, and as per rules, the contractors will have to fix them if there is any complaint.” However, residents claim Venkatesh was around when work was being executed, and say the official is trying to divert the attention of people and media after the video of shoddy work was shared on social media platforms. Last month, when PM was in Bengaluru parts of Bengaluru underwent a facelift.

Experts to study traffic ills

Bengaluru: The BBMP has hired consultants to study the impact of bottlenecks on traffic at bottlenecks and submit a report after suggestions from Bengaluru Police Commissioner. After two night rounds, BBMP chief Tushar Girinath said the Palike have roped in experts to prepare a report. Regarding permanent solutions to traffic woes, he said that the Palike has already discussed with the railways departments at Yesvantpur and Goraguntepalya, and added there is a structural design issue. For people entering Hebbal, there is a traffic pile and hence U-turn from beneath the bridge is recommended and Palike has agreed to go for land acquisition and spend Rs 9 crore.