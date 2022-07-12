STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stray dog menace back again in Bengaluru

The wound was deep  and it started bleeding.

stray dog

Image used for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stray dog menace that had kept the BBMP on its toes earlier is again back to haunt the municipality as a woman walker was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Monday at Ulsoor Lake Park. Other walkers said the dogs charged at the  walker and bit her in the right leg.

The wound was deep  and it started bleeding. The terrified victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. It is said that around 20 stray dogs at Gate 1 chase walkers and children who come to the park. “There were some children playing and the dogs were charging at them. The victim came in and she was attacked.

