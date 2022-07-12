STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are in a sensitive phase, must make sensible decisions: Sudhakar

We are already witnessing climate change and natural disasters like excess rainfall and landslides, so we need to make sensible decisions and leave nature the way it is for future generation.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar noted that though there are enough good government programmes on population control, there is a need to question how far they have reached people. There is a need to create adequate awareness on those government programmes among people, besides respecting human rights and aspirations towards their family planning, as law cannot be forcefully imposed in this regard. He was speaking on a World Population Day event on Monday.

“Indian population (140 crore) contributes one-tenth of the world population, and has increased by eight times compared to the pre-Independence period when we our population was just 25 crore. But the geographical area and natural resources like water have remained the same, nature gives enough for our need not our greed. Being in a scientifically advanced world, we are in a very sensitive phase.

We are already witnessing climate change and natural disasters like excess rainfall and landslides, so we need to make sensible decisions and leave nature the way it is for future generation. Due to advanced healthcare system, our lifespan has increa­sed. We can nurture two children better and make them more productive, he said.

Comments

