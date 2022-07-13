STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC asks officer to upload report on BMRCL compensatory plantation

Published: 13th July 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the BBMP Tree Officer to upload the quarterly report submitted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) with regard to compensatory plantation and translocation of trees, on its website.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice JM Khazi passed the order after senior counsel of BMRCL submitted that the quarterly reports have already been submitted to the Tree Officer and only have to be uploaded on the website.

Meanwhile, the counsel also submitted that liberty be granted to BMRCL to implement the order dated June 10, 2022, passed by the Tree Officer, for removal of 14 trees for construction of the Metro Rail line between Silk Board signal and Kadubeesanahalli Junction.

Permitted to implement the order, the court directed the panel of experts of University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, to submit a report with regard to compensatory afforestation within a period of four weeks.  Mentioning the permission granted to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited to fell trees, the court directed the Corporation to implement the report submitted by the expert panel recommending compensatory plantation, within six weeks.

