Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Published: 13th July 2022 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 03:59 PM

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Postal Region has made a foray into a completely unconventional business venture - doorstep delivery of Idli and Dosa batter and instant cook & eat products. The first batch of batter packets was delivered at a few homes in the City on Monday.  

The department sees a huge revenue potential in future if this business can be expanded across Karnataka and other States.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle S Rajendra Kumar said that the delivery of products from the popular Hallimane group has begun on a pilot basis across Bengaluru.

"A total of 22 parcels comprising batter and different instant mixes were booked on Monday. We are presently booking them as Business parcels with the delivery has been assured the same day itself even if it crosses the regular delivery hours of the postal department. It has just begun in a small manner but if it picks up in popularity, then we are looking at a huge volume of orders from different firms involved in the food business. That could translate into an attractive business opportunity for the postal department, " he said.

While the regular postal delivery staff would do the job presently, a dedicated team could be set up in future if there is good public demand for it, the CPMG said.

He ruled out any competition with food delivery app agents. "Unlike the food delivery apps that deliver readymade food from restaurants, our department would only supply the ingredients necessary to prepare the food. If Hallimane or other firms are able to package the perishable product in Tetra paks so that the item remains fresh for a few days, we can consider delivering it across Karnataka, to other States and may be even abroad," the CPMG said.

Assistant Postmaster General, Business Development, V Tara said, "Apart from the batter, ready-to-eat mixes of Bisibele bath, Kharabath, Kesaribath and Ghee Pongal, as well as chutney powder, were among the parcels delivered so far."

Of the 22 parcels booked on Monday, only one could not be delivered as the customer was not available. The rest were handed over at homes in East Bengaluru, South Bengaluru and West Bengaluru.

A representative of Hallimane sought time to get back with his response to it.

