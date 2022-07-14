STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encroachment, NK Patil report figure in lake meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives from several citizens groups from across the city took part in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s first public consultation meet on development of lakes. The Palike aims to rejuvenate 28 lakes at a cost of Rs 229 crore under the Chief Minister’s Amrutha Nagarathona Kriya Yojane.

“Encroachment clearance from lakes, implementation of Justice N K Patil report, ensuring zero percent sewage inflow into lakes and tapping rainwater and diverting it into lakes were some of the suggestions made by the participants. Most of it has been included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) draft prepared for 11 lakes and now 17 lakes will be added to the list. The cost will be worked out and sent to Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) for approval,” Mohan Krishna, Chief Engineer, BBMP Lakes Division, told TNIE.

BBMP Lakes Division presented slides, photos and sketches for each lake. About 30 minutes were allotted to each citizen group to present their views. Once the KTCDA approves the budget, the BBMP will call for tender and a time-line will be fixed for each lake.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “We want to make sure our steps do not contradict views and expectations of resident groups and hence we had this consultation. BBMP alone cannot maintain lakes, it needs local support. We want to make sure the money does not get wasted.” 

