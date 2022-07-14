Karnataka HC bars pool, gym inside park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allowing a public interest litigation filed against the proposed construction of a swimming pool, multi gym and other structures inside Gayathri Devi Park in Prakash Nagar by Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Karnataka High Court made it clear that the rule permits construction of only pumphouse and benches inside the park, and not structures likely to affect its utility.

Noting that the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act was enacted for providing space for rejuvenation for residents, and with a view to reserve parks and play fields, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice JM Khazi passed the order.

The petition was filed by J Srinivas and three others, questioning the proposed constructions in Gayathri Devi Park in Ward 98 in Rajajinagar assembly constituency.

