National meet of agriculture ministers in Bengaluru from Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is organising a two-day national conference of state agriculture and horticulture ministers from Thursday in Bengaluru. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Choudhary and ministers from various states are expected to take part in the event.

The department stated that there will be technical sessions on nine thematic areas -- digital agriculture, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, natural farming, FPO, e-NAM, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, National Food Security Mission, agriculture infrastructure fund and new technology by ICAR.

A separate session on best practices in the agriculture and allied sector adopted in various states across the country will be integrated with the technical session during the conference. An e-NAM Platform of Platforms (PoPs) to promote trade and marketing of agricultural produce to get better prices for farmers will be launched. The e-NAM will pave the way for creating an efficient and effective “One Nation One Market” ecosystem, the release stated.

