Wanted: New lion bloodline for zoo, safari in Bannerghatta Park

This is because of demand from visitors to see more lions on safaris and in zoos. 

Published: 14th July 2022 06:02 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to breed a healthy population of lions with a new bloodline, Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) authorities are looking at all possibilities. The demand for lions is not just rising in Bannerghatta, but in other zoos of Karnataka too. This is because of demand from visitors to see more lions on safaris and in zoos. 

Before the pandemic hit, the management was in talks with other zoos, including Singapore Zoo, to get lions, but this did not materialise, said an official. As per rules from the Zoo Authority and Ministry of Environment and Forests, inbreeding of rescued and captured animals should not be encouraged, but is permitted for the health of animals and welfare of zoos, the official added. 

At present, Bannerghatta houses 21 lions (9 males and 12 females). Of these, most are hybrid lions (a combination of Asiatic and African lions). While most of them are hand reared and inbred, two lions were procured from Junagadh in 2019. The BBP had also sent four lions to Shivamogga zoo, two to Gadag, three to Belagavi and four to Ballari. 

“It is not just us who need lions, demand is also rising from Shivamogga, Gadag and Belagavi. Hampi and Shivamogga are setting up safaris. Mysuru Zoo does not need more lions as it does not have a safari, they are only on display. All circus rescued lions have died, only their offspring are with us. The oldest are two 13-year-old male and female. While stress is being laid on getting giraffes, baboons and chimpanzees, search for lions has also intensified,” the official said.

