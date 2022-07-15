STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bulk renting of shops in Namma Metro stations to begin soon

Contract options for six months, 1 year and up to 3 years will be there.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

metro, bengaluru metro, namma metro, banglore metro
By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMRCL is going for a radical approach to rent out vast commercial space inside the stations of both its Phase-I and Phase-II network. Bulk allotment of shops followed by online auction for spaces will be adopted. Speaking to TNIE, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said that instead of asking companies to bid, the agency has decided to go in for a fixed rate system with a first come first serve policy for allotment. The tenders are likely to be floated in a week. 

Companies have an option of a three-month contract, he added. “The rental cost will be much higher, particularly for A+ Metro stations (busiest stations) at Rs 2,000 per sq ft. Contract options for six months, 1 year and up to 3 years will be there.

The longer the duration, the higher will be the discount which would be substantial,” he said. The procedure would be in place for a mo­nth. A bidder can to take up ma­x­imum of 10 kiosks spread acr­oss a minimum of five statio­ns, he added. The space to be allotted has been raised from the 100 sq ft earmarked for an outlet to 150-200 sq ft. An online auction of shops will be held with a 45-day time limit for bidding. Shops which had failed to find any bidders or vac­ated due to huge losses during Covid will be covered. “BMRCL is looking to earn between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore per annum,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro BMRCL
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp