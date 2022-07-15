Kickboxer dies two days after bout, sparks debate on safety  

Praveen kumar Namrata sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an incident that puts the spotlight on safety measures during combat sporting events, a 23-year-old kickboxer died on Wednesday after sustaining injuries during a bout at the K1 Kickboxing Championship on Sunday. The event was organised at Pai International building in Jnanajyothi Nagar in

the city.

Following the unfortunate death of S Nikhil, his family and general secretary of the Karnataka Kickboxing Association alleged that a doctor and ambulance were not present at the venue. The event organiser, however, claimed that all necessary measures were in place, and two doctors were present at the venue.

Nikhil, a resident of KR Mohalla in Mysuru, had come to Bengaluru to participate in the championship. He was working with a private company after completing electrical ITI. His uncle, Kiran, claimed they were intimated very late that Nikhil had sustained injuries during the bout. “There was no proper explanation from the organiser. We were only informed that Nikhil was hospitalised, following an injury. We came to the hospital from Mysuru, but not satisfied with the treatment, we shifted him to another private hospital in Yeshwanthpur where we were told it was too late. The organiser, coach and everybody are at fault,” he told TNIE.

After Nikhil’s death, his 62-year-old father P Suresh, a retired employee, filed a complaint against organiser Navin Ravishankar and others at Jnanabharathi police station on Wednesday morning. Police registered a case of death due to negligence.

Reacting to the allegations, Ravishankar, a Muay Thai master, claimed that all standard operating procedures were followed. “Two doctors were present during the event. After Nikhil collapsed, the doctors examined him immediately. Based on their instructions, he was shifted in a private vehicle stationed in the basement. The rule says that if the hospital is within 5km, there is no need for an ambulance. The venue was around 4km from the hospital. After the incident, I called Nikhil’s father and was with him in hospital. It is very unfortunate,” he told TNIE.

Ravishankar is aware of the police complaint against him. “It is obvious that after losing a family member, any person will make allegations. Consent was taken from Nikhil before the fight. All mandatory documents are in place and will be submitted to police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jnanabharathi police said it is too early to take action based on the allegations. “Versions of the other side also need to be heard. The complaint was registered as the father suspected foul play behind his son’s death,” said an officer.Jitendra Shetty, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, pointed out that since the event was organised on private premises, they were not responsible.

‘NO DOCTORS WERE PRESENT’

Ravi C, general secretary, Karnataka Kickboxing Association, claimed there was neither an ambulance nor a doctor at the venue. “The event took place on the 5th floor, which was very congested and lacked ventilation. There should have been a proper boxing ring instead of a floor ring,” he said, and claimed the referee did not look experienced. When Nikhil collapsed, he did not immediately remove his teeth guard and helmet. “If proper first aid was given, the whole situation could have been avoided,” he said. He said the organisers must be enrolled under a state body, and take permission from the jurisdictional police station to organise the event. A physical fitness certificate should also be provided by the participant.

BENGALURU: In an incident that puts the spotlight on safety measures during combat sporting events, a 23-year-old kickboxer died on Wednesday after sustaining injuries during a bout at the K1 Kickboxing Championship on Sunday. The event was organised at Pai International building in Jnanajyothi Nagar in the city. Following the unfortunate death of S Nikhil, his family and general secretary of the Karnataka Kickboxing Association alleged that a doctor and ambulance were not present at the venue. The event organiser, however, claimed that all necessary measures were in place, and two doctors were present at the venue. Nikhil, a resident of KR Mohalla in Mysuru, had come to Bengaluru to participate in the championship. He was working with a private company after completing electrical ITI. His uncle, Kiran, claimed they were intimated very late that Nikhil had sustained injuries during the bout. “There was no proper explanation from the organiser. We were only informed that Nikhil was hospitalised, following an injury. We came to the hospital from Mysuru, but not satisfied with the treatment, we shifted him to another private hospital in Yeshwanthpur where we were told it was too late. The organiser, coach and everybody are at fault,” he told TNIE. After Nikhil’s death, his 62-year-old father P Suresh, a retired employee, filed a complaint against organiser Navin Ravishankar and others at Jnanabharathi police station on Wednesday morning. Police registered a case of death due to negligence. Reacting to the allegations, Ravishankar, a Muay Thai master, claimed that all standard operating procedures were followed. “Two doctors were present during the event. After Nikhil collapsed, the doctors examined him immediately. Based on their instructions, he was shifted in a private vehicle stationed in the basement. The rule says that if the hospital is within 5km, there is no need for an ambulance. The venue was around 4km from the hospital. After the incident, I called Nikhil’s father and was with him in hospital. It is very unfortunate,” he told TNIE. Ravishankar is aware of the police complaint against him. “It is obvious that after losing a family member, any person will make allegations. Consent was taken from Nikhil before the fight. All mandatory documents are in place and will be submitted to police,” he added. Meanwhile, Jnanabharathi police said it is too early to take action based on the allegations. “Versions of the other side also need to be heard. The complaint was registered as the father suspected foul play behind his son’s death,” said an officer.Jitendra Shetty, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, pointed out that since the event was organised on private premises, they were not responsible. ‘NO DOCTORS WERE PRESENT’ Ravi C, general secretary, Karnataka Kickboxing Association, claimed there was neither an ambulance nor a doctor at the venue. “The event took place on the 5th floor, which was very congested and lacked ventilation. There should have been a proper boxing ring instead of a floor ring,” he said, and claimed the referee did not look experienced. When Nikhil collapsed, he did not immediately remove his teeth guard and helmet. “If proper first aid was given, the whole situation could have been avoided,” he said. He said the organisers must be enrolled under a state body, and take permission from the jurisdictional police station to organise the event. A physical fitness certificate should also be provided by the participant.