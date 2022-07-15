STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notification on ward delimitation out

The 2,500-plus objections were disposed of, and some minor alterations were done based on recommendations and suggestions from the public.

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Yacoob Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After completion of the 15-day period for filing of objections on the ward delimitation process for 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the state government on Thursday issued a final order regarding the same. With this exercise, the government is just a few steps away from holding the much-awaited elections to the BBMP.

The 2,500-plus objections were disposed of, and some minor alterations were done based on recommendations and suggestions from the public. The government, on January 1, 2021, had formed a delimitation committee under the BBMP Chief Commissioner. The committee, on June 9, had submitted the draft bill to the government. Following this, 15 days’ time was set for public objections on ward delimitation. The government notification states that delimitation was done based on the 2011 census. Once the process was over, the government issued the final order, recognizing 243 wards.

Ward named after Puneeth 
In recognition of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s contribution towards cinema as well as social work, the government has announced that it will name Ward 55 after him. 

DJ Halli name to stay
The government has retained ward 77 as DJ Halli. Recently, it was called Modi Garden. With hundreds of objections coming from Kengeri surroundings in Yesvantpur assembly, the government has retained it as Kengeri only.

