Bengaluru: Why do buses keep away from Vibhutipura? ask residents

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents and daily commuters in Vibhutipura near Basvanagar complained about less to no frequency of buses in the area. They have to take an auto each time till the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bus stop near the HAL police station.

On the way to the HAL bus stop, there are many bus stops from Basvanagara to Vibhutipura, however, all of them had no signs of daily commuters waiting at the stop. A worker at KV traders said there is a bus stop nearby but was advised to take an auto till the HAL stop rather than waiting for a bus as the frequency of buses was less. Another shop owner also said the same thing, he added that the buses usually don't come on the Basvanagar main road.

Sundri Devi, a daily worker and a resident at Vibhutipura said, usually buses don't come in the area, the HAL bus stop is 15-20 minutes on foot and hence they take an auto each time. She added that each ride costs around Rs 40, if there was a regular bus she would save that much money every day.

Manjula K (52) and Radhamma R (42) working at a Public Health Centre (PHC) in the area explained the daily inconvenience they face due to the lack of bus services. They take an auto each time they have to go for field work or commute daily to work. The travel expense hence becomes huge for them on a monthly basis. Manjula said there were times she waited for a bus for long hours and it never came and eventually she would board an auto.

However, an officer from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation said that there were many buses scheduled from the Basvanagar bus stop. He listed out scheduled timings of around 15 buses from there. For Vibhutipura, he said that because it comes in the middle of two bus stops can be a reason the frequency of buses is less.

