STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Why do buses keep away from Vibhutipura? ask residents

Manjula said there were times she waited for a bus for long hours and it never came and eventually she would board an auto.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bus stops aplenty but no buses.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents and daily commuters in Vibhutipura near Basvanagar complained about less to no frequency of buses in the area. They have to take an auto each time till the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bus stop near the HAL police station.

On the way to the HAL bus stop, there are many bus stops from Basvanagara to Vibhutipura, however, all of them had no signs of daily commuters waiting at the stop. A worker at KV traders said there is a bus stop nearby but was advised to take an auto till the HAL stop rather than waiting for a bus as the frequency of buses was less. Another shop owner also said the same thing, he added that the buses usually don't come on the Basvanagar main road.

Sundri Devi, a daily worker and a resident at Vibhutipura said, usually buses don't come in the area, the HAL bus stop is 15-20 minutes on foot and hence they take an auto each time. She added that each ride costs around Rs 40, if there was a regular bus she would save that much money every day.

Manjula K (52) and Radhamma R (42) working at a Public Health Centre (PHC) in the area explained the daily inconvenience they face due to the lack of bus services. They take an auto each time they have to go for field work or commute daily to work. The travel expense hence becomes huge for them on a monthly basis. Manjula said there were times she waited for a bus for long hours and it never came and eventually she would board an auto.

However, an officer from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation said that there were many buses scheduled from the Basvanagar bus stop. He listed out scheduled timings of around 15 buses from there. For Vibhutipura, he said that because it comes in the middle of two bus stops can be a reason the frequency of buses is less. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL Bus Stops
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp