Day 1: 33k take free Covid booster jab in Karnataka

The free booster dose campaign for those aged between 18 and 59 years, which began on Friday in 8,000 government centres across the state, saw good response.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The free booster dose campaign for those aged between 18 and 59 years, which began on Friday in 8,000 government centres across the state, saw good response. In all, 33,153 people got their booster shot on Day 1 of the campaign, while only 1,906 people in the same age group were vaccinated with the booster dose on Thursday.

The drive will go on for 75 days on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, from July 15 to September 30. On Saturday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will formally launch the ‘Covid Vaccine Amrut Mahotsav’ campaign in 75 centres across the State.  On Friday, Karnataka reported 977 cases, with 871 cases in Bengaluru. There was one death, of a 73-year-old male in Dharwad.

