Denotification final, focus only on ‘name change’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the process of issuing the final notification on ward delimitation and approving 243 wards in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, the state government, in most cases, has only changed the names of wards.

RL Deepak, Special Commissioner, BBMP Revenue, who was chairman of the sub-committee to study and send back objections on delimitation of wards to the Urban Development Department, said, “The highest number of objections were from Yeshwanthpur and of them, over 1,400 were pertaining to change of names of wards. Ward Number 28 Dodda Bidarakallu had been changed to ‘Handrahalli’. After objections, the government has retained the previous name. The highlight is naming Ward Number 55 after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.”

Objections with regard to changes in boundary that were in conflict with the ‘set rules’ were ignored, he added. Residents welfare associations — KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, Kasturinagar Welfare Association (KWA) and others — criticised the government for ignoring their pleas. “Bande Mutt Ward 34 was carved out of many areas from Kengeri. The leaders here have done it with an eye on votes and ignored emotions attached to Old Kengeri. The Kengeri Ward now has no historical significance as many old areas have been merged with Bande Mutt Ward,” said S Sudarshan, General Secretary, KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha.

Srinivas Alavilli from Janaagraha said, “The government should acknowledge all objections submitted and provide an explanation to rebuild trust among citizens. Though names of wards are less important than haphazard splitting of layouts and colonies, they should have used this opportunity to celebrate our great city’s rich heritage,” he added.

28 Handrahalli Dodda Bidarakallu

33 Kengari Upanagara Kengeri

35 Thalghatpura Hemmigepura

39 Chanakya Kanneshwara Rama

40 Chatrapati Shivaji Veeramadakari

55 Kauverynagar Dr Puneethrajkumar

69 Chola Nagara Manorayanapalaya

77 Modi Garden DJ Halli

87 TC Palaya Medahalli

95 Govindpura Nagavara

