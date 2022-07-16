STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lab technician held after gay partner dies

He had booked a room in a lodge, and invited his partner; they were in a relationship for four years, say police

Published: 16th July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lab technician working with a reputed hospital in the city was arrested for the death of his 24-year-old gay partner. The accused and deceased, both from Tamil Nadu, were reportedly in a relationship for the past four years, and would often meet in lodges in the city.

On July 4, the technician, Tamilu Manivannan, had booked a room for a day at Relax Lodge in Marathahalli, and invited his partner, Rajagopal. It is suspected that Rajagopal died during a sexual act, and Tamilu locked the room from outside and fled. As the room remained locked, though the booking was not extended, room boys used a spare key to go in on July 7, and found the dead man.      

The lodge staff filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Marathahalli police. Based on CCTV footage and details furnished at the time of booking the room, police managed to nab the accused. “Both the men were earlier working in a hospital in Tamil Nadu, and continued their relationship even after marriage. However, their marriages broke up after their wives learnt about their relationship. Tamilu later moved to Bengaluru and started working here. He would frequently book rooms at different lodges and invite Rajagopal,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

“The victim was not murdered. He is suspected to have died while both of them were involved in a sexual act. A case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under Section 304 IPC, was registered. The accused was remanded in judicial custody,” S Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, told TNIE. Marathahalli police are investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp