Lab technician held after gay partner dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lab technician working with a reputed hospital in the city was arrested for the death of his 24-year-old gay partner. The accused and deceased, both from Tamil Nadu, were reportedly in a relationship for the past four years, and would often meet in lodges in the city.

On July 4, the technician, Tamilu Manivannan, had booked a room for a day at Relax Lodge in Marathahalli, and invited his partner, Rajagopal. It is suspected that Rajagopal died during a sexual act, and Tamilu locked the room from outside and fled. As the room remained locked, though the booking was not extended, room boys used a spare key to go in on July 7, and found the dead man.

The lodge staff filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Marathahalli police. Based on CCTV footage and details furnished at the time of booking the room, police managed to nab the accused. “Both the men were earlier working in a hospital in Tamil Nadu, and continued their relationship even after marriage. However, their marriages broke up after their wives learnt about their relationship. Tamilu later moved to Bengaluru and started working here. He would frequently book rooms at different lodges and invite Rajagopal,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

“The victim was not murdered. He is suspected to have died while both of them were involved in a sexual act. A case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under Section 304 IPC, was registered. The accused was remanded in judicial custody,” S Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, told TNIE. Marathahalli police are investigating.

BENGALURU: A lab technician working with a reputed hospital in the city was arrested for the death of his 24-year-old gay partner. The accused and deceased, both from Tamil Nadu, were reportedly in a relationship for the past four years, and would often meet in lodges in the city. On July 4, the technician, Tamilu Manivannan, had booked a room for a day at Relax Lodge in Marathahalli, and invited his partner, Rajagopal. It is suspected that Rajagopal died during a sexual act, and Tamilu locked the room from outside and fled. As the room remained locked, though the booking was not extended, room boys used a spare key to go in on July 7, and found the dead man. The lodge staff filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Marathahalli police. Based on CCTV footage and details furnished at the time of booking the room, police managed to nab the accused. “Both the men were earlier working in a hospital in Tamil Nadu, and continued their relationship even after marriage. However, their marriages broke up after their wives learnt about their relationship. Tamilu later moved to Bengaluru and started working here. He would frequently book rooms at different lodges and invite Rajagopal,” said an officer who is part of investigations. “The victim was not murdered. He is suspected to have died while both of them were involved in a sexual act. A case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under Section 304 IPC, was registered. The accused was remanded in judicial custody,” S Girish, DCP, Whitefield division, told TNIE. Marathahalli police are investigating.