My dad wanted me to settle down in Bengaluru: Hema Malini

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dream Girl’ Hema Malini has mesmerised audiences for decades with her charming danc e moves, and incomparable acting skills. From playing significant roles in films like Dream Girl and Sholay, to energetic dance performances, she has won millions of hearts. On Friday, she was in the city to perform a classical dance drama, ‘Radha Raasbihari’.

The ballet required Hema Malini to employ her legendary skills as an artiste and performer to portray ‘Radha’ with an intensity that surpasses all her previous efforts in choreography. Of all her performances, ‘Durga’ and ‘Radha’ have been the most sought-after roles.

“Radha Raasbihari incorporates all forms of classical dance. Based on the Indian epic of ‘Radha and Krishna,’ it majorly comprises Kathak. I have been performing this ballet around the globe for the last 10 years. Despite back-to-back shows, we rehearse three days prior to the day of the performance to perfect the coordination. Every show is a new show,” Hema Malini says.

The two-hour-long ballet was a spectacular visual which included the transcendental maharaas, choodiwal i , and gondhne wali guise, in which Krishna entices Radha, the joyous Holi scene of Barsana, the poignant Bidai scene when Krishna departs for Mathura and decimates Kamsa.

Hema Malini’s husband Dharamendra’s ‘unconditional support’ and her grandchildren’s presence during rehearsals is a driving force for the actor. However, even after innumerable shows, films and performances, Hema Malini experiences the same level of nervousness as she did when she performed for the first time at the age of six.

“Any dance takes a lot of effort and practice. Although I’m nervous, the best part is that the excitement and preparation keep me going. It hasn’t deteriorated one bit. As an artiste and a dancer, I have been continuously connected to art. So does Esha [daughter, Esha Deol], who loves to perform ballet on Ramayan,” says the ‘Dream Girl’. With a two-year delay in the performance in Bengaluru due to the pandemic, Hema Malini says she has very pleasant memories of the city.

“We have shot in and around the city for films like Sholay, Mehbooba and Maa.” The iconic Bollywood movie Sholay, was shot in Ramanagara, a hilltop located 50 km from the city. Her character ‘Basanti’ has remained a symbol of women’s empowerment, as she was the first woman character in a Bollywood film to command a horse-drawn carriage. “Every time I was here, I would go shopping and also travel to Mudumalai Forest, Mysuru, and Ooty. We had a wonderful experience. There was a time my father was very keen that I settle down here but life had a different plan for me,” she says.

BENGALURU: Dream Girl’ Hema Malini has mesmerised audiences for decades with her charming danc e moves, and incomparable acting skills. From playing significant roles in films like Dream Girl and Sholay, to energetic dance performances, she has won millions of hearts. On Friday, she was in the city to perform a classical dance drama, ‘Radha Raasbihari’. The ballet required Hema Malini to employ her legendary skills as an artiste and performer to portray ‘Radha’ with an intensity that surpasses all her previous efforts in choreography. Of all her performances, ‘Durga’ and ‘Radha’ have been the most sought-after roles. “Radha Raasbihari incorporates all forms of classical dance. Based on the Indian epic of ‘Radha and Krishna,’ it majorly comprises Kathak. I have been performing this ballet around the globe for the last 10 years. Despite back-to-back shows, we rehearse three days prior to the day of the performance to perfect the coordination. Every show is a new show,” Hema Malini says. The two-hour-long ballet was a spectacular visual which included the transcendental maharaas, choodiwal i , and gondhne wali guise, in which Krishna entices Radha, the joyous Holi scene of Barsana, the poignant Bidai scene when Krishna departs for Mathura and decimates Kamsa. Hema Malini’s husband Dharamendra’s ‘unconditional support’ and her grandchildren’s presence during rehearsals is a driving force for the actor. However, even after innumerable shows, films and performances, Hema Malini experiences the same level of nervousness as she did when she performed for the first time at the age of six. “Any dance takes a lot of effort and practice. Although I’m nervous, the best part is that the excitement and preparation keep me going. It hasn’t deteriorated one bit. As an artiste and a dancer, I have been continuously connected to art. So does Esha [daughter, Esha Deol], who loves to perform ballet on Ramayan,” says the ‘Dream Girl’. With a two-year delay in the performance in Bengaluru due to the pandemic, Hema Malini says she has very pleasant memories of the city. “We have shot in and around the city for films like Sholay, Mehbooba and Maa.” The iconic Bollywood movie Sholay, was shot in Ramanagara, a hilltop located 50 km from the city. Her character ‘Basanti’ has remained a symbol of women’s empowerment, as she was the first woman character in a Bollywood film to command a horse-drawn carriage. “Every time I was here, I would go shopping and also travel to Mudumalai Forest, Mysuru, and Ooty. We had a wonderful experience. There was a time my father was very keen that I settle down here but life had a different plan for me,” she says.