Seven Karnataka varsities in top 100 of NIRF ranking

BENGALURU: Seven Karnataka universities have entered the top 100 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), including Bangalore University (BU) and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) who entered the top 100 and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who retained its second place from last year.
Despite retaining its second rank, IISc’s overall score increased from 82.67 last year to 83.57 this year. The institute had also come out on top in the University and Research Institutions. While the institute lauded the achievements, an official from the institute told TNIE that compared to the previous year, certain scores awarded to the university had decreased, namely in the Research, Professional Practice & Collaborative Performance (RPC) and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI). RPC had fallen from last year from 91.48 to 87.45, while OI had dropped from 58.39 to 57.46.
However in the report, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) slipped in ranking compared to 2021. Last year, MAHE ranked 15, and dropped to 17 now. Interestingly, MAHE’s score increased compared to 2021, jumping to 61.23 from 58.91.
National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, jumped up both in score and ranking five places from rank 32 to rank 27 this year, while Mysore University (MU) dropped 20 rankings from 34 to 54.
Interestingly, MU’s peer perception score dropped from 30.07 to 4.08. According to the report, peer perception “is to be done through a survey conducted over a large category of Employers, Professionals from Reputed Organizations and a large category of academics to ascertain their preference for graduates of different institutions.”
“Although our ranking has reduced from 19 to 33 in the Universities Category, we have retained our first position among public universities. The drop in ranking is because of shortage in teachers,” MU VC Prof Hemanth Kumar, said.
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER), Mysuru, ranked lower according to the report but scored higher. JSSAHER scored 49.31 against last year’s 46.95, but dropped four ranks from 56 to 60.
“We are happy that our efforts in striving for quality and excellence paid off. In fact we are top among the Universities recognized for researches in health sciences area. Since the education space is opening up globally, we wish to work with eminent players globally,” Dr B Suresh, Pro Chancellor for the university, said.
BU entered the top 100 rankings, alongside VTU, with a respective score of 44.53 and 44.35. VTU is ranked 100, while BU 98. “We’re very happy with the rankings as Bangalore University has climbed four places from last year. This will definitely be a blueprint as we hope to continue rising in the ranks,” Bangalore University Registrar M Kotresh told TNIE.
Name of Institution and Rank
Overall
The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) 2
Manipal Academy of Higher Education 17
National Institute of Technology Karnataka 27
Mysore University 54
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 60
Bangalore University 98
Visvesvaraya Technological University 100
Engineering Category
National Institute of Technology Karnataka 10
Visvesvaraya Technological University 49
Manipal Institute of Technology 55
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology 67
International Institute of Information Technology81
B.M.S. College of Engineering 83
R.V. College of Engineering 89
Siddaganga Institute of Technology 97
PES University 100
Pharmacy Category
Name Rank
JSS College of Pharmacy 8
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences 9
KLE College of Pharmacy 40
N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences 45
Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy 57
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 62
Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy 80
KLE College of Pharmacy 95
Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy 98
University Category
Indian Institute of Science 1
Manipal Academy of Higher Education 7
Mysore University 33
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 34
Bangalore University 64
Christ University 71
Visvesvaraya Technological University 72
NITTE 75
Jain University 79
Kuvempu University 86
KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research 88
Yenepoya University 97
College Category
M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 55
St. Joseph`s College of Commerce 93
Research Category
Indian Institute of Science 1
Manipal Academy of Higher Education 30
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences 42
Management Category
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 2
T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal 38
Christ University 72
Visvesvaraya Technological University 76
Jain University, Bangalore 96
Alliance University 98
Pharmacy Category
JSS College of Pharmacy 8
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences9
KLE College of Pharmacy 40
N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences 45
Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy 57
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences62
Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy 80
KLE College of Pharmacy 95
Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy 98
Medical Category
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences 4
Kasturba Medical College 10
St. John's Medical College 14
Kasturba Medical College 31
JSS Medical College 34
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College 38
Dental Category
Manipal College of Dental Sciences 2
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences6
Manipal College of Dental Sciences 7
JSS Dental College and Hospital 12
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 14
Government Dental College 18
SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital 20
Yenepoya Dental College 23
K L E Society's Institute of Dental Sciences 26
Raja Rajeswari Dental College & Hospital 34
Law Category
National Law School of India University 1
Christ University 16
Architecture Category
Manipal School of Architecture and Planning 15
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology 17
BMS College of Arhitecture 18