STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will fight till accused is convicted: Bengaluru acid attack survivor

I want to achieve something big.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

AIMSS activists stage a protest demanding the arrest of the accused in the acid attack case in Bengaluru| Vinod Kumar T

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In her first interview to the media after over two months since the incident, acid attack victim Asha (name changed) told TNSE, “I am fine. I want to achieve something big. I will fight till I see the accused is  convicted with the maximum sentence. I need the continued support of every-one till then. I am thankful to  every one for the support.”

From the hospital, she said, “I am ok. I have to stay courageous. I am undergoing a series of surgeries with many more left. Each time there is a surgery, there is a bout of fresh pain which is managed with pain killers. I am still unable to get up or walk yet. I am doing some exercise. After eating a little, I start feeling nauseous due to the medications.”

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said on Thursday night that she would recover soon, she said, adding that since has a  MCom degree, the minister said she would  get a good job, she added. Asked about the eye troubles, she said, “After the surgery on my left scalp, I had to sleep on my right side for a week which has caused swelling around my right eye. It’s getting better. I have no problem in my sight.”

Her uncle Sundaresh said she might have to stay in the hospital for another two to three weeks as per doctors.On April 28, Nagesh, 34, threw acid on Asha who was admitted to St. John’s Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack bengaluru
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp