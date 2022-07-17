Will fight till accused is convicted: Bengaluru acid attack survivor

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In her first interview to the media after over two months since the incident, acid attack victim Asha (name changed) told TNSE, “I am fine. I want to achieve something big. I will fight till I see the accused is convicted with the maximum sentence. I need the continued support of every-one till then. I am thankful to every one for the support.”

From the hospital, she said, “I am ok. I have to stay courageous. I am undergoing a series of surgeries with many more left. Each time there is a surgery, there is a bout of fresh pain which is managed with pain killers. I am still unable to get up or walk yet. I am doing some exercise. After eating a little, I start feeling nauseous due to the medications.”

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said on Thursday night that she would recover soon, she said, adding that since has a MCom degree, the minister said she would get a good job, she added. Asked about the eye troubles, she said, “After the surgery on my left scalp, I had to sleep on my right side for a week which has caused swelling around my right eye. It’s getting better. I have no problem in my sight.”

Her uncle Sundaresh said she might have to stay in the hospital for another two to three weeks as per doctors.On April 28, Nagesh, 34, threw acid on Asha who was admitted to St. John’s Hospital.

