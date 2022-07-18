Bengaluru: Flat management app helps youth nail Amazon delivery claim

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An apartment management app to track the entry and exit of people and vehicles has come as defence for a youth to claim the money he paid for a smartphone on Amazon, compensation and litigation expenses, through the Consumer Commission. Amazon had made a false claim that the phone was delivered, without providing any proof in support.

When Amazon made the claim before the Commission that it had delivered the smartphone on July 17, 2019, at 6:41pm, complainant Atul Agarwal, who resides at Godrej Woodsman Estate on Ballari Road in Bengaluru, demanded proof of the delivery, and the number of the agent who claimed to have delivered the package.

Citing its policy, Amazon neither provided proof nor details of the internal investigation conducted into the delivery; instead, it claimed that it is a reputed company which is not responsible for third party sellers. Atul then checked the apartment management app, and found there was no entry for an Amazon delivery agent for his flat.

After hearing both parties, the Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that Amazon cannot escape from its responsibility for products sold by third parties on its platform, when products are not delivered against the money received from consumers.

It also passed the order that complainant Atul has proved deficiency of service by Amazon, which is responsible for delivery of the item after payment is made through it.

"We are of the opinion that the complainant is entitled to refund of Rs 8,999, along with 5 per cent interest per annum, from the date of complaint till realisation. The complainant is also entitled to Rs 3,000 compensation and Rs 2,000 litigation expenses," said the Commission, comprising president M Shobha, and members B Devaraju and V Anuradha.

Atul had ordered a phone on Amazon worth Rs 8,999, and paid via credit card on July 16, 2019, and it was to be delivered the next day. When it did not arrive, he complained to Amazon, which sought 48 hours to look into it.

When there was no response, he contacted a customer executive who asked for five working days. On the sixth day, he received a call from Amazon the smartphone was delivered, and signed by the complainant, which was a false claim.

BENGALURU: An apartment management app to track the entry and exit of people and vehicles has come as defence for a youth to claim the money he paid for a smartphone on Amazon, compensation and litigation expenses, through the Consumer Commission. Amazon had made a false claim that the phone was delivered, without providing any proof in support. When Amazon made the claim before the Commission that it had delivered the smartphone on July 17, 2019, at 6:41pm, complainant Atul Agarwal, who resides at Godrej Woodsman Estate on Ballari Road in Bengaluru, demanded proof of the delivery, and the number of the agent who claimed to have delivered the package. Citing its policy, Amazon neither provided proof nor details of the internal investigation conducted into the delivery; instead, it claimed that it is a reputed company which is not responsible for third party sellers. Atul then checked the apartment management app, and found there was no entry for an Amazon delivery agent for his flat. After hearing both parties, the Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that Amazon cannot escape from its responsibility for products sold by third parties on its platform, when products are not delivered against the money received from consumers. It also passed the order that complainant Atul has proved deficiency of service by Amazon, which is responsible for delivery of the item after payment is made through it. "We are of the opinion that the complainant is entitled to refund of Rs 8,999, along with 5 per cent interest per annum, from the date of complaint till realisation. The complainant is also entitled to Rs 3,000 compensation and Rs 2,000 litigation expenses," said the Commission, comprising president M Shobha, and members B Devaraju and V Anuradha. Atul had ordered a phone on Amazon worth Rs 8,999, and paid via credit card on July 16, 2019, and it was to be delivered the next day. When it did not arrive, he complained to Amazon, which sought 48 hours to look into it. When there was no response, he contacted a customer executive who asked for five working days. On the sixth day, he received a call from Amazon the smartphone was delivered, and signed by the complainant, which was a false claim.