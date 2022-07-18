Tigers not roaring with virility, Bannerghatta zoo near Bengaluru sees mating crisis

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The zoo authority officials have a unique problem on hand, forcing them to consider exchanging tigers with other zoos of Karnataka and also bringing in some rescued ones. The aim is to improve reproductivity among tigers at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) zoo.

The reason: The veterinarians, animal keepers and staffers at BBP have been noticing that the tigers are not finding their mates at the zoo compatible or attractive, which is affecting their natural mating cycles. BBP sources told The New Indian Express that this is being observed for some time and that this could be due to multiple reasons.

Even if male and female tigers mate, the percentage of conception is seeing a drop, they added. The reason, they think, is that since many of animals are inbred, their medical condition does not seem to be favourable for reproduction.

Another reason is that females are no longer finding males attractive due to age factors and strength. The lethargic and relaxed lifestyle within the confines of the zoo is also said to be affecting their natural health, which is another reason.

Close proximity with humans and being hand-reared for the second or third generation could also be a reason. "This had not been observed before. It is quite unique and a matter of worry. It could also be that inbreeding issues were never examined so seriously," an official siad.

"Now that the staffers have noticed a change in behaviour and attitude of the animals, their activities are being closely monitored. It has also become a matter of concern, as no new offspring have been born for quite some time now at the zoo, especially among tigers. Some felines have started showing health issues," he said.

To address the issue, the official said, they are contemplating on either bringing in some rescued wild male or female tigers or even exchange some of the in-house tigers with other zoos. The staffers are now enquiring with other zoos whether they are seeing similar problems and what could be the solution.

BENGALURU: The zoo authority officials have a unique problem on hand, forcing them to consider exchanging tigers with other zoos of Karnataka and also bringing in some rescued ones. The aim is to improve reproductivity among tigers at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) zoo. The reason: The veterinarians, animal keepers and staffers at BBP have been noticing that the tigers are not finding their mates at the zoo compatible or attractive, which is affecting their natural mating cycles. BBP sources told The New Indian Express that this is being observed for some time and that this could be due to multiple reasons. Even if male and female tigers mate, the percentage of conception is seeing a drop, they added. The reason, they think, is that since many of animals are inbred, their medical condition does not seem to be favourable for reproduction. Another reason is that females are no longer finding males attractive due to age factors and strength. The lethargic and relaxed lifestyle within the confines of the zoo is also said to be affecting their natural health, which is another reason. Close proximity with humans and being hand-reared for the second or third generation could also be a reason. "This had not been observed before. It is quite unique and a matter of worry. It could also be that inbreeding issues were never examined so seriously," an official siad. "Now that the staffers have noticed a change in behaviour and attitude of the animals, their activities are being closely monitored. It has also become a matter of concern, as no new offspring have been born for quite some time now at the zoo, especially among tigers. Some felines have started showing health issues," he said. To address the issue, the official said, they are contemplating on either bringing in some rescued wild male or female tigers or even exchange some of the in-house tigers with other zoos. The staffers are now enquiring with other zoos whether they are seeing similar problems and what could be the solution.