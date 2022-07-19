Home Cities Bengaluru

Food delivery boys nuisance for National Public School

Dr KP Gopalkrishna, founder-chairman of NPS, said that often, their number exceeds 100, and they block the road.

Published: 19th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Swiggy, food delivery app

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Public School (NPS), Indiranangar, has complained that schoolteachers and students face harassment by online food delivery agents who gather near the school, though it is a no-parking area. The area next to Empire Hotel on 12A Main Road has been turned into a parking bay by delivery partners. Despite ‘No Parking’ boards being put up, the area is full of delivery boys waiting with their bikes on either side of the road.

Dr KP Gopalkrishna, founder-chairman of NPS, said that often, their number exceeds 100, and they block the road. They don’t allow space for school employees to park and are a nuisance as they urinate near the school, and pass comments on girls and teachers, he added.

The hotel nearby works late into the night, and since the school road is empty at the time, many patrons sit in their cars and consume food and alcohol. They throw empty bottles near the school campus, and almost every morning, we remove 12-15 bottles, Dr Gopalkrishna complained.

Empire Hotel manager Nishad Uvais said the area is not the hotel’s parking area, and agreed that the space was occupied by delivery boys who wait for their orders. He added that he did not have any knowledge of people drinking in cars and discarding bottles at night.

The school alleged that a few days ago, a person who was not allowed to park his car near the school compound wall, complained that the school was not following traffic rules and had encroached the road by parking school buses. The school has requested that its buses be allowed to park on the street, as residents have no objection to it.

