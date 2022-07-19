Home Cities Bengaluru

Love, threat and death: Man fears suicide by lover’s husband, kills self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a doomed love triangle. Arun, a 33-year-old transport in-charge of a private company, died by suicide after receiving a call from Pooja (name changed), his ex-girlfriend who is now married to another man.  

Arun and Pooja were in a relationship for some time. They had decided to get married after the wedding of Arun’s sister. But before that Pooja got married to Shravan (name changed) chosen by her parents.

Even after the wedding, Pooja continued to stay in touch with Arun. Within a few days of the wedding, Shravan found out about Pooja’s relationship with Arun. Pooja then called Arun and said that her husband had found out about their relationship and has decided to die by suicide blaming him.

Fearing that Shravan would really end his life by blaming him in the death note, Arun reserved a room in a lodge near Nelamangala Town and ended his life on Saturday. Arun was a resident of Kurubarahalli and had lost his father when he was 16. He was taking care of his mother and siblings. Shravan is alleged to have threatened Arun to keep away from his wife. He is also alleged to have forced his wife to call Arun and threaten him about the suicide. Unaware of the plot by Shravan to scare him, Arun ended his life.
The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case.

