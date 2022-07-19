Sindhu inaugurates new REVA batches

BENGALURU: Ace shuttler P V Sindhu inaugurated REVA University’s BBA, B Com, BCA batches in the city on Monday. The world badminton champ was in Bengaluru just after clinching the Singapore Open on Sunday. The varsity felicitated her on the occasion. REVA Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Dhanamjaya, trustee Umesh S Raju, registrar Dr N Ramesh, Controller of Examinations Dr Beena G and Pro VC Dr RC Birada were present on the occasion.
