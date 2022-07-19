Home Cities Bengaluru

Sindhu inaugurates new REVA batches

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu inaugurated REVA University’s BBA, B Com, BCA batches in the city on Monday.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:54 AM

Shuttler PV Sindhu being felicitated by REVA University on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ace shuttler P V Sindhu inaugurated REVA University’s BBA, B Com, BCA batches in the city on Monday. The world badminton champ was in Bengaluru just after clinching the Singapore Open on Sunday. The varsity felicitated her on the occasion. REVA Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju, Vice-Chancellor Dr M Dhanamjaya, trustee Umesh S Raju, registrar Dr N Ramesh, Controller of Examinations Dr Beena G and Pro VC Dr RC Birada were present on the occasion. 

