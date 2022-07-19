Timeless tunes

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Decades after the release of Hamma Hamma, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Chuk Bul Railey, these hit songs continue to be crowd-favourites. The voice behind this is Bengalurean Suresh Peters, who recently inaugurated an art show, Medley 2 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Long before he got into music production, the drummer, playback singer, and music director assisted A R Rahman on several songs. “After college, I got into advertising and was also a part of the band, ‘Nemesis Avenue’, with Rahman and others. I began assisting him full-time when he was working on his first venture, Roja.

That is when I gave up my career in advertising and joined the music industry full-time and there has been no looking back,” says the music director for whom Rahman has been a mentor and guide. Having worked with Rahman in his early years, Peters learnt an important lesson – to be record-ready at all times, be it early in the morning or in the middle of the night.

“When Rahman was ready to record, he would call the crew and we would work together to complete the session. I learnt what it means to be work-ready all the time. Rahman gives each artiste the freedom they need to do their best,” says Peters, adding, “He discovers talent as the artiste performs and helps bring out the best in them. Most music directors have a standard idea of what they want.

But Rahman is flexible; he explores the individual’s talents and guides them.” Peters, who moved to the city about 16 years ago, finds that Bengaluru is a hotspot of artforms. “No matter what language you’re playing in, there is an audience that will love it. In Bengaluru, unlike other cities, you know you will find something to look forward to. Be it art, music, or dance,” he says.

Although Peters’ parents were not very happy with his decision to take up music as a profession, his work made them believe he could do it. “Seeing my consistency, my achievements and dedication in school and following years, they accepted it,” says Peters, who believes that practice is the only way to perfection. “One thing that will never change is the method of riyaaz; be it music, dance or any other skill.

There is no shortcut to it. I find a deep connection with what I do. Be it art as music, painting, or sculpting. Every time is the first time for an artiste, for developing a masterpiece from absolutely nothing. There is white canvas and mind, silence and sound, a piece of stone and your hands. The product is a result of limitless hard work and effort,” says Peters.

