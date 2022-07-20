Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Collect a token from cops at the entrance for using Metro lifts in underground stations

A top security source said, "We call these Frisking Tokens. They have been in place for quite some time and not many are aware of it. "

Published: 20th July 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A frequent sight at Metro stations is that of able-bodied commuters dashing and crowding lifts despite the boards outside them specifying they are meant for senior citizens, disabled and pregnant women. With the five underground Metro stations of Phase-I not having baggage or body scanners at the entries leading to the lifts, the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) manning these stations has initiated a system wherein tokens are provided by those who do not fall under these categories.

They are presently operational at Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visvesvaraya, KSR railway Metro station and Kempe gowda Metro stations.

A top security source said, "We call these Frisking Tokens. They have been in place for quite some time and not many are aware of it. "

ALSO READMetroRide e-autos complete 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru

Physically fit commuters who have suffered injuries or those with knee issues say they are unable to walk and they are permitted to use the lifts. "However, to ensure this does not pose a security issue to other people, we ask them to pass their bags through our scanner as well as subject them to physical screening. A token is handed over to them if they clear the screening."

The token needs to be handed over to the private security staffer monitoring the lift for the person to be allowed entry inside the lift. "This does not apply to senior citizens, the disabled or pregnant women but only for those who are fit physically but develop other health issues," he reiterated. The lift staffer had quite a collection of tokens with her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSISF metro bengaluru
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp