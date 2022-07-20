Home Cities Bengaluru

K-RERA asks govt for additional staff to manage workload 

provide it with 81 new staffers to manage its workload.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has requested the State Government to provide it with 81 new staffers to manage its workload. This will be an addition to the 64 sanctioned posts already. A K-RERA source said, “We are getting bitter complaints from home buyers about many complaints still awaiting redressal.

There is an acute shortage of staff. Our request is still being processed by the government. If it comes through, it would be a major relief.” A major area for which staff are required are for cross verification of the updates provided by builders, the source said. “As of now, quarterly updates are to be uploaded by the promoter. Wherever possible, we are trying to crosscheck the data provided. Home buyers rely on this input and we are in critical need of more staffers to crosscheck this,” the source added.

Another area for which staffers are required are for the new benches created inside the RERA. “Since April this year, we are having six benches which are managed by the chairman and the two members. However, we need judgment writers, stenos and clerks for each of these benches to become more efficient,” the source added.

Another official said  though there are 64 sanctioned posts, there are vacancies in them too.   
Meanwhile, 3,381 complaints have been heard by the authority of the 6,993 complaints received by it during the last five years from when it commenced operations in Karnataka, that accounts for less than 50%.RERA chairmanHC Kishore Chandra did not respond to repeated calls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-RERA
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp