K-RERA asks govt for additional staff to manage workload 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has requested the State Government to provide it with 81 new staffers to manage its workload. This will be an addition to the 64 sanctioned posts already. A K-RERA source said, “We are getting bitter complaints from home buyers about many complaints still awaiting redressal.

There is an acute shortage of staff. Our request is still being processed by the government. If it comes through, it would be a major relief.” A major area for which staff are required are for cross verification of the updates provided by builders, the source said. “As of now, quarterly updates are to be uploaded by the promoter. Wherever possible, we are trying to crosscheck the data provided. Home buyers rely on this input and we are in critical need of more staffers to crosscheck this,” the source added.

Another area for which staffers are required are for the new benches created inside the RERA. “Since April this year, we are having six benches which are managed by the chairman and the two members. However, we need judgment writers, stenos and clerks for each of these benches to become more efficient,” the source added.

Another official said though there are 64 sanctioned posts, there are vacancies in them too.

Meanwhile, 3,381 complaints have been heard by the authority of the 6,993 complaints received by it during the last five years from when it commenced operations in Karnataka, that accounts for less than 50%.RERA chairmanHC Kishore Chandra did not respond to repeated calls.

