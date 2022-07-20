Serving it, smashing it, loving it

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: PV Sindhu bagged the Singapore Open title recently, making not just the badminton fraternity, but the whole country proud. One of her cheerleaders is former chief national coach of India and veteran badminton player, U Vimal Kumar. Dissecting her win, Kumar says it was important for her, since it will positively impact her confidence, and simultaneously her forthcoming games, including the World Championships in Tokyo. “She has been playing tournaments but hasn’t had many wins over Tai Tzu-ying or Chen Yu Fei,” says Kumar about Sindhu, who was recently in Bengaluru. It has been a good year for India, with the country witnessing its first Thomas Cup win, and Kumar is extremely emotional about it, especially so since he was the manager of the victorious Indian team.

“My first experience in the Thomas Cup was in 1982, which was miserable. After 40 years, we were able to beat all these guys and win the Cup. I felt fortunate that I could be part of the winning team. This is the best moment of my badminton life,” exclaims the Dronacharya awardee. Recalling his first Thomas Cup experience, Kumar says he was a teen when the Indian team travelled to China for the match. That was the first year China entered the world badminton scene. “During that time in the World Cup that took place in Malaysia, China’s number one player lost to Prakash Padukone.

So, when they realised that they would be facing India, they sent their strongest team. But unfortunately, Prakash had to withdraw. On the first day we landed in China, we were asked to visit The Great Wall of China, and all of us came back tired. On the second day, someone from the Indian Consulate told us to buy Chinese crockery. On the third day, we went for practice and on the fourth, we went to face China. We were exhausted and felt like lambs to the slaughter.

I had not played in such a fastpaced rally and I was also tired from the trip. I was out in 15 minutes,” laughs Kumar, adding that it was one of the worst experiences he ever had. Kumar, who made training youngsters in the game one of the main aims of his life, was introduced to badminton by his father. “In the ’60s, my father watched Nandu Natekar, one of the greats of Indian badminton, play, and was very inspired by him,” says Kumar. He took to badminton like fish to water and became the best junior player in the country. “When I was 15-16 years old, I was sent to England.

Since I won some of the local tournaments there, I was allowed to stay back, but my parents didn’t let me because I had to finish my graduation,” laughs Kumar. Apart from the recognition and fame that the game had given him, one thing that Kumar is forever grateful for is his friendship with Padukone, whom he first met in the year 1976. “I was a sub-junior player and he was already a very renowned player. When I became the best junior player in the country, I used to write to him in Bangalore.

He replied saying that I could come and stay with him. I used to practice with him at the Youth Centre, which has a single badminton court. We’ve been good friends since then,” recalls Kumar, who is currently coaching at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. Having trained many youngsters, Kumar is hopeful that the future of Indian badminton is quite bright. “But the administrative aspects of the government can get a lot better. Karnataka plays an important role. Many good players from across the country are training here,” says an optimistic Kumar.

