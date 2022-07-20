Home Cities Bengaluru

Sulikerepalya residents panic over ‘leopard pugmarks’

Residents in and around Sulikerepalya Block-8 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout were in a tizzy after news spread that pugmarks have been sighted.

Published: 20th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The pug mark, said to be of a leopard, at Kempegowda Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents in and around Sulikerepalya Block-8 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout were in a tizzy after news spread that pugmarks have been sighted. While locals stated that the pug marks were that of a leopard, Karnataka Forest Department officials said it could also be that of a dog or a large cat.
They, however, did not rule out the possibility of a leopard venturing into the locality as it is close to the Sulikere forest.

“A recce of the area will be done. Citizens need not panic, but if there are any issues they should immediately report it,” an official said. Locals said they spotted a leopard in Bheemanakuppe two years ago and now one near Sulikerepalya. “We hope the Forest Department will take appropriate action to capture the leopard and shift it to a safe forest patch,” Surya S, a local, said.

