Bengaluru: Engineering student ends life in hostel room

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old third-year engineering student of JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE), died by suicide in her hostel room. The incident came to light around 1.40pm on Wednesday, when the college residential warden and instructor went to the hostel to check, after the student, K Shivani, did not appear for an exam.

The room doors were locked from inside and there was no response. The warden asked the helper to check through the ventilator, and saw her hanging from the ceiling fan. The warden, N Kavya, informed the college principal Dr Bhimasen Soragaon.

Shivani was studying Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and was staying in the college hostel which is adjacent to the college campus on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road in Kengeri. She shared Room 312 with another student.

Shivani’s parents, who live in a village in Bidar, were informed about the tragedy. Her father Kashinath Hadapada is a government teacher, and her mother is a housewife. “The student was average in studies and had a backlog of nine subjects. On Wednesday, she did not attend her exams. The exact reasons for the suicide is not known. We don’t know if she has left behind a suicide note,” Dr Soragaon told TNIE. The body was shifted to Rajarajeshwari Hospital mortuary on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road.

“A case of unnatural death was registered. The student died by suicide inside the college hostel. The student’s parents are on their way from Bidar. Police are checking if the student has left behind a note,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

