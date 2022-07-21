Home Cities Bengaluru

Idgah Miadan row: Residents’ forum to organise signature, blood donation campaign

The BBMP has sent notices to the Wakf Board asking it to submit additional documents to check with the legal department to decide on the ownership of the land.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru. (File | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development to the contentious Chamarajpet Idgah Miadan issue, Chamarajapet Nagarika Vedike Vakoota is organising a signature campaign to garner support to get the rights to host religious events and programmes on Independence Day. The forum will also organise a blood donation camp on Sunday. The residents say they aim to mobilise thousands of signatures and send it to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlotand Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging them to help the residents in this regard.

“Last week, we organised Chamarajpet bandh and now we have this signature campaign. We have collected the BBMP document which calls the playground a Palike property. Hence, we demand that permission be given to hold functions such as Ganesha Chaturthi and Independence Day. On Sunday, hundreds will participate in a blood donation camp,” said Shashank, a Chamarajpet resident. Recently, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan had written to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to give the nod to use the playground for functions like Ambedkar Jayanti, Independence Day, Kannada Rajyotsava and other government functions.

The BBMP has sent notices to the Wakf Board asking it to submit additional documents to check with the legal department to decide on the ownership of the land. The board failed to apply for khatha since 1965 after the government gazette notified 2.5 acres of Idgah land as Wakf land. The Palike had contended that 1974 records show the land as a Palike property and is awaiting the board’s response to its notice to prove the ownership.

