Transcending trauma

BENGALURU: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTS D) is a mental health condition triggered by a catastrophic accident, wars, sexual assault or natural disasters that lead to severe anxiety, nightma resand flashbacks. Yoga can be used as a way to deal with PTSD by regaining control of the nervous system. Yoga combines different postures, breathing and meditation. Studies show that yoga reduces physiological arousal, especially in PTSD patients and improves body awareness and somatic regulation.

Alleviates stress and anxiety

Some usual symptoms include persistent feelings of shame, guilt, anger, or fear, along with difficulty in expressing positive emotions. Yoga can be effective as it works the mind and the body and also assists in creating a sense of peace. A study involving army veterans diagnosed with PTSD undergoing one-hour sessions of yoga daily showed a reduction in anxiety symptoms, respiration rate and symptom severity after one year of follow-up.

An intricate part of yoga is body awareness and its regular practice assists people in developing skills to tolerate and modulate physiologic and affective states, which become deregulated by trauma exposure. Enhanced coping is attained through improved resilience and enhanced social connections that can be achieved in group yoga practice. (The author is chief yoga officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute)

Kapal Bhati Pranayama Kapal Bhati Pranayama or the skull shining breathing technique pranayama helps to improve blood circulation within the body and energises the nervous system. This breathing technique rejuvenates the brain cells and uplifts the mind.

Tadasana : Focussing on the breath, body and thoughts while practising this pose increases awareness of the present and promotes mental clarity. It’s also vital to note that the mountain pose is a good way of improving mindfulness. Mindfulness enhances the quality of life and increases the melatonin levels in the body, helping a person stay relaxed and reduce stress.

Shavasana The final resting pose in yoga also known as the corpse pose, which helps repair cells and tissues while relieving stress from the body. This asana also reduces anxiety and blood pressure and is helpful for people going through PTSD.

