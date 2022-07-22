Home Cities Bengaluru

Odour, flies — locals fume over BBMP waste unit

We have children and aged persons at home.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

waste dumping

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Banashankari 6th phase in Hemmigepura ward have decided to lay siege to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) office as their repeated demands to shut the waste processing unit at Lingadheeranahalli are not being addressed.

The residents say the 150-tonne capacity waste processing unit was reopened following the Supreme Court’s directive a few months ago and the BBMP started sending tonnes of waste for processing.
“The smell is unbearable. House flies are all over. It is disgusting to see them inside the kitchen and on the dining table. The flies sit on food. We have children and aged persons at home.

We are exposed to health hazards. Last week, we met KSPCB chairman Shantha Thimmaiyya. He said BBMP has been told to follow 29 conditions including odour control but that is not happening. The areas have about 4,000 homes and all are impacted. If the issue is not resolved within 15 days, we will protest in front of KSPCB office,” said T S Mahesha, president, Resident Welfare Association, BSK 6th stage. The residents gathered near the plant and raised slogans against the BBMP on Thursday. KSPCB chairman Shantha Thimmaiyya was not available for comment

The BBMP says the plant was shut for three years and the Palike got the NGT stay vacated from SC and restarted the plant. “There is no bad odour or issue of house flies. The residents and a few people who have sites here fear that the real estate market value was going down due to the presence of the plant. Now that the case is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court, these people are raising the issue,” said a senior official at BBMP’s SWM Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP waste management
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp