Thunder, lightning forecast in Bengaluru for two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department has issued a thunder and lightning warning for the next two days for Bengaluru. It has also issued a yellow alert for the city on Friday.According to IMD officials, the city received 8 cm (82.6 mm) rain from Wednesday midnight to Thursday early morning, and recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 20.5 degree. Officials said the heavy rainfall was due to heat and humid conditions.

Officials said yellow alert means there is no danger, but an indication of heavy rain up to 7 cm. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Center, Sampangi Ramanagar in Bengaluru East Zone received the highest rainfall of 81. 5 mm rainfall on Wednesday midnight to till Thursday early morning. The rain started from 11 pm and lashed through the night due to which several roads and underpasses were flooded.

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department has issued a thunder and lightning warning for the next two days for Bengaluru. It has also issued a yellow alert for the city on Friday.According to IMD officials, the city received 8 cm (82.6 mm) rain from Wednesday midnight to Thursday early morning, and recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 20.5 degree. Officials said the heavy rainfall was due to heat and humid conditions. Officials said yellow alert means there is no danger, but an indication of heavy rain up to 7 cm. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Center, Sampangi Ramanagar in Bengaluru East Zone received the highest rainfall of 81. 5 mm rainfall on Wednesday midnight to till Thursday early morning. The rain started from 11 pm and lashed through the night due to which several roads and underpasses were flooded.