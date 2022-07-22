Home Cities Bengaluru

Wish fulfilled: Two boys suffering from life-threatening diseases don khaki for a day

Two 13-year-old boys’ wish to become police officers was fulfilled by the South East Division police in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

B Mithilesh and Mohammed Salman at Koramangala DCP office. (Photo | Vinod kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two 13-year-old boys’ wish to become police officers was fulfilled by the South East Division police in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon. The boys, Mohammed Salman from Kerala and B Mithilesh of Bengaluru, are suffering from life-threatening diseases and are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals.

The boys made their wish to the office bearers of ‘Make a Wish India’, an NGO. The NGO then approached DCP, South East Division, CK Baba who made the arrangements.

The officers explained to them the concept of jurisdiction. Salman and Mithilesh then spoke to the DCP asking him how to become an IPS officer. The boys were shown how a police officer receives complaints from public.

‘Some children want a laptop, others wish to meet a celebrity or would want to visit some place,” Arun Kumar, in-charge of the NGO’s Bengaluru branch, told TNIE. The NGO says it has so far fulfilled wishes of 77,358 children.

