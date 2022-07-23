Canara Bank launches its new app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Canara Bank launched a mobile banking app - Canara ai1 - on Friday. “E-transactions for Everyone, Everywhere, Everytime,” is the core vision, said L V Prabhakar, MD and CEO of the bank. The app is available in 11 languages to cater to multiple sections of the society in their preferred language.

The app has advanced features such as intuitive UI and UX with multiple themes and customised menus which can be personalised as per the user’s choice. It also has security features like device binding, malware detection, detection of remote administration tools and a dynamic keyboard to provide safe and secure banking. The users not having accounts with the bank can also use the shopping facility available on Canara ai1. The app enables customers to use traditional, modern and financial services through digital mode with features for all age groups.

BENGALURU: Canara Bank launched a mobile banking app - Canara ai1 - on Friday. “E-transactions for Everyone, Everywhere, Everytime,” is the core vision, said L V Prabhakar, MD and CEO of the bank. The app is available in 11 languages to cater to multiple sections of the society in their preferred language. The app has advanced features such as intuitive UI and UX with multiple themes and customised menus which can be personalised as per the user’s choice. It also has security features like device binding, malware detection, detection of remote administration tools and a dynamic keyboard to provide safe and secure banking. The users not having accounts with the bank can also use the shopping facility available on Canara ai1. The app enables customers to use traditional, modern and financial services through digital mode with features for all age groups.