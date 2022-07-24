Ambulance hits car in Bengaluru, MNC employee dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old employee of a multi-national company (MNC) died and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries after an overspeeding ambulance hit a car which led to a pile-up of vehicles on airport road flyover near Yelahanka on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, from Jharkhand. Kumar was working as a marketing manager, in Kodigehallii Gate. The injured is Yarab (52) is a resident of Byatarayanapura. Traffic was thrown out of gear for more than a hour before Yelahanka traffic police cleared the vehicles.

The police said that at around 9.30 pm the ambulance, coming from Chikkaballapura, was rushing a patient to Hebbal when it rammed a car before hitting an autorickshaw on the busy flyover near Jakkur aerodrome.

Kumar who was driving the car was seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early morning. Kumar was returning from the airport after dropping his friend. Auto driver Yarab is still recovering and is said to be out of danger.Based on a complaint,a case has been registered against ambulance driver Ramesh, who also sustained injuries. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the ambulance driver.

