BBMP: No sticker on garbage vans

In a notice, the Palike stated the rule is applicable to all vehicles engaged on a contract in solid waste management.

Published: 24th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A garbage collection vehicle at Vayalur Main Road in Tiruchy

Representational image. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP has prohibited contractors of Solid Waste Management from displaying Palike stickers on their garbage-collection vehicles. “We have outsourced garbage collection, but whenever an accident involving a waste truck or tipper is reported, BBMP gets blamed. We don’t have anything to do with the accident. Seeing the BBMP stickers, it is assumed the vehicle belongs to Palike,” said Harish Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP Solid Waste Management.

In a notice, the Palike stated the rule is applicable to all vehicles engaged on a contract in solid waste management. In lives are lost in an accident, the contractor has to to compensate the victims, it says. The notice also warned of criminal cases against owners of vehicles using BBMP stickers. The drivers must have licence, fitness certificate and vehicle insurance. The BBMP has asked Marshals and junior health inspectors to check documents. The BBMP has ordered contractors, who do not have the documents, to get written permission from the area superintendent engineers.

