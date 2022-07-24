Karnataka HC wants BBMP to clear encroachments on lake encroachments in 30, not 105 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the 105-day deadline set by the designated officer of BBMP to clear encroachments in Begur and Subramanyapura lakes "unrealistic", the Karnataka HC has set a new deadline of 30 days to clear the two lakes of encroachments.

The BBMP should carry out a survey and physically mark the encroached portions of the lakes within 10 days and tahsildar and surveyors should be deputed for the purpose.

Notices should be issued to the encroachers within a week. The human resource and machinery, including police protection, should be provided by the state government within three days and the encroachment should be removed in 10 days.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Khazi issued these directions after taking note of the fact that encroachment still exists in the lakes though the PIL in this case was filed in 2014.

The CSIR-NEERI, an expert body, after inspecting Begur lake said in a report that BBMP has undertaken de-watering, de-silting and de-weeding work since July 2018.

The court said, "We find no ground not to accept the opinion of the expert body. BBMP is permitted to construct the walkway bund around the Subramanyapura lake measuring 3m in width using de-silted material from the lake."

The court also said no construction material except mud should be used to construct the bund. It directed that the walkway bund should be used by the BBMP for maintenance of lake and BBMP should ensure the bund should be properly made.

No new roads should be laid, the court ordered.Meanwhile, the court was informed that the walkway bund in the lake, made of mud, is in use in Begur lake and a similar walkway bund is being constructed around the Subramanyapura lake.

BENGALURU: Terming the 105-day deadline set by the designated officer of BBMP to clear encroachments in Begur and Subramanyapura lakes "unrealistic", the Karnataka HC has set a new deadline of 30 days to clear the two lakes of encroachments. The BBMP should carry out a survey and physically mark the encroached portions of the lakes within 10 days and tahsildar and surveyors should be deputed for the purpose. Notices should be issued to the encroachers within a week. The human resource and machinery, including police protection, should be provided by the state government within three days and the encroachment should be removed in 10 days. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J M Khazi issued these directions after taking note of the fact that encroachment still exists in the lakes though the PIL in this case was filed in 2014. The CSIR-NEERI, an expert body, after inspecting Begur lake said in a report that BBMP has undertaken de-watering, de-silting and de-weeding work since July 2018. The court said, "We find no ground not to accept the opinion of the expert body. BBMP is permitted to construct the walkway bund around the Subramanyapura lake measuring 3m in width using de-silted material from the lake." The court also said no construction material except mud should be used to construct the bund. It directed that the walkway bund should be used by the BBMP for maintenance of lake and BBMP should ensure the bund should be properly made. No new roads should be laid, the court ordered.Meanwhile, the court was informed that the walkway bund in the lake, made of mud, is in use in Begur lake and a similar walkway bund is being constructed around the Subramanyapura lake.