Bangalore Development Authority’s ‘costliest’ flats will be up for grabs soon

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘costliest-ever’ flats sold by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be on sale shortly. Located in a prime area like Nagarbhavi on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), each of the 3 BHK flats costs Rs 1.04 crore, said BDA sources. Excellent public transport connectivity will be a big plus as this 120-flat housing project is within 1 km of the Mysore Road Metro station with ORR road well connected by buses.

“Our Nagarbhavi project comprises 3 BHK flats built as blocks of ground floor plus 10 floors. A premium of .5% will be charged over the Rs 1.04 crore if one wants a flat from the fifth floor and above due to the fabulous view of the city it offers, which will work out to an extra Rs 50,000,” a top BDA official told The New Indian Express. The contractor is in the process of completing the painting work, the official added. Other finishing works were also being done.

“We expect to start online bookings by September. The sale would be done online on a first-come-first serve basis. “We are expecting them to sell like hotcakes. There is enormous interest already and enquiries are pouring in. A skywalk already exists which would connect future residents of these flats to the Outer Ring Road. It also has a locational advantage being near a popular landmark like the Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple,” he added.

The project will have an open gym with many modern equipment. Asked about the status of water and power connections, another source said that the departments would approve them only after the entire building is completed. “We can go in for temporary power connections if there is any kind of delay in obtaining it,” he said.

Villas in the offing too

Another project getting ready - the Hunnigere villa- will be the first one by BDA to have 4 BHK houses. It is ocated between Magadi Road and Tumukuru Road. A total of 320 villas, 3 BHK and 4 BHK ones and 320 1 BHK flats will be built. A club house and swimming pool figure among the amenities. “While it has a deadline of March 31, 2023, BDA is confident of completing it and opening it up for sale by January next year,” a top official said.

