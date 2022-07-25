Home Cities Bengaluru

Tunnel aquarium at Bengaluru KSR Station shuts shop; losses blamed   

The Aquatic Kingdom at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station India’s first tunnel aquarium in any railway station has quietly shut shop due to heavy losses.

Published: 25th July 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aquatic Kingdom at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station India’s first tunnel aquarium in any railway station has quietly shut shop due to heavy losses. It had completed a year on July 1 and the contract permitted it to extend it by three years but the owners decided to call it a day. Without any intimation given by the Bengaluru Railway Division about its closure, passengers heading to it in the concourse area returned after seeing the ‘Closed’ board. 

“We did not get the kind of footfall we had in mind. We suffered huge losses. There are no regrets and it was a big learning experience for us,” Syed Hamid Hassan, managing partner, HNI Enterprises, which was awarded the contract by the now wound-up Indian Railway Station Development Corporation told TNIE. 

A couple of railway stations in the country emulating it have sought his expertise in this connection, “We might think of setting it up at Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal station in the future as it a world class station and spacious too,” Hassan said. While the place attracted between 500 and 600 passengers on a daily basis and more during weekends, HN1 was looking at drawing a daily crowd of 4,000.

Asked if the economically priced ticket could have been increased to mobilise resources, Hassan said, “The idea was to let everyone, including those with limited income, partake of the experience inside our Aquatic Kingdom. We deliberately made it a very affordable entry.” Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh said, “The one-year contract period is over. They do not want to extend it for another three years and have shut it.”

For a ticket price of Rs 25, Aquatic Kingdom opened up a different world and won rave reviews from passengers. Black Diamond, Sting Ray and High Fin Sharks were present in the tunnel aquarium apart from exotic fish from abroad. A 12-feet-long paludarium, an aquarium with terrestrial plants, aquatic plants and life forms, modelled on the Amazon rainforest, was a big attraction here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aquatic Kingdom Bengaluru Railway Division Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp