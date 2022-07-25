Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth loses money in stocks, kills landlady

Police zero in on accused after it was revealed he had made several calls to a pawn broker after the murder

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man, who had lost lakhs of rupees in shares and online trading, murdered his 75-year-old landlady from whom he had borrowed money to feed his addiction. The Channammana Kere Acchukattu police have arrested the accused, Jaikishan, a BCom graduate working with a software company in Domlur. His landlady, Yashodamma, who lived alone, was found murdered at her house on July 1. 

The police, who had questioned several people including Jaikishan, were unable to crack the case as the murderer had not left many clues. Jaikishan, who lived on the second floor of the building for the last eight years, had also appeared for inquiry and lived in the same house even after murdering the woman, leaving not much scope to suspect him.

“We also verified the CCTV footage, but found no clue as no unknown persons had entered the house. Though it was clear that a known person was behind the murder, there was no evidence,” a police officer said. The police zeroed in on Jaikishan after it was revealed that he had made several calls to a pawn broker in KP Agrahara after the murder. 

“He was working from home and did not go out often. The CCTV footage from the pawn broker’s shop showed Jaikishan visiting there a few days after the murder. The broker said Jaikishan had sold a gold chain and bangles for Rs 6 lakh. Based on that, Jaikishan was arrested,” the officer added.
During interrogation, he revealed that he had lost money in online trading and had borrowed lakhs of rupees from his known circles, including Yashodamma. 

“As lenders were pressuring him to return the money, he planned to murder the house owner. As he regularly helped her buy medicines, he went to her house on July 1 on the same pretext. Asking her to lie down to apply a balm, he started banging her head against the wall. When she started screaming, he stabbed her over 60 times with a knife he had purchased days before the murder. He left after taking her gold valuables,” the officer added.

