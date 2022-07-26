Five, including four minors, held for killing 26-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four juveniles, along with a 26-year-old man, have been arrested for brutally killing a 26-year-old man on his birthday on the NICE underpass near Konasandra in Kengeri on July 16. The reason for the murder: The victim’s comment on rowdy elements and the underworld. The victim, Kumar, had thrown a party for his friends. During the celebrations, his friends started discussing the city’s underworld. The victim is said to have commented saying that no rowdy existed and it was all a figment of imagination by small-time criminals.

The four juveniles who heard the conversation called the victim and asked if he was aware of their boss Kulla Rizwan. When the victim’s reply was no, the accused killed him for not knowing their ‘leader’. They then disfigured the victim’s face with a machete. The minors who had filmed the murder forwarded it to Rizwan.

It is a sheer coincidence how the police managed to solve the case. The KG Nagar police investigating a drug case had arrested Kulla Rizwan, 37, a notorious rowdy sheeter in Shivamogga and had seized his mobile phone. While checking his phone, the police saw the video of the brutal murder of Kumar. Upon questioning Rizwan, the police found out that his associates had killed Kumar and shared the video to him.

“Another 26-year-old identified as Harish alias Srihari alias Santro has also been arrested for provoking the minors to commit the murder,” the police said.

