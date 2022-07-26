Officials told to adopt Karnataka govt schools, PU colleges

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Principal Secretary to Department of School Education and Literacy S Selvakumar on Monday passed an order directing that each official — not just from the Education Department but all others from taluk to state level — must adopt one school or PU college in Karnataka.

The order also states that they should strive towards improving the quality of education and comprehensive academic development of the respective institution. There are over 47,000 government schools and 1,200 government PU colleges in the state.

Each official adopting an institution must visit it at least once or twice a month, the order read. During the visit, he or she should review the academic progress and give suitable directives for improvement. They should interact with students, know their interests, and inspire them to have goals in life.

Commissioner of Education Department and Director of Department of Public Instructions and other higher officials will allot the institutes to officials for adoption. Focus should be on schools in rural areas, read the order. Deputy Directors to the Education Department and PU Department, DCs, ZP CEOs and other officials will be nodal officers for the programme at district levels. Monthly reports should be submitted, the order added.

