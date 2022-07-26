Home Cities Bengaluru

Remove banners, flexes or face FIR: BBMP chief

Marshals will report about illegal posters, says Tushar Girinath

Published: 26th July 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said that an order will be issued to all police stations to file FIR against those putting up flexes and banners in public places while the process of filing FIRs will start in two days. The Palike authorities were preparing the order to send to police stations on Monday evening.

Girinath told media persons that BBMP Marshals will report about illegal flexes and banners to the Revenue Inspectors and Zonal officers.He added that the officials will file a complaint against the sponsors and printers of the flexes and banners, and take legal action against them. “We are aware of the several flexes in front of Vidhana Soudha, and other major junctions on the birthday of political leaders. The police will take action against them too,” he said.

So far, no case has been filed against ruling political party leaders for violating High Court orders and BBMP rules, another senior BBMP official said, requesting anonymity.  Considering the safety of commuters on city roads, Girinath said stray cattle will be seized immediately if the staff find them wandering on main roads, and will be taken into BBMP custody. “We have already warned cattle owners not to let them wander on city roads, failing which they will have to pay a fine and legal action would be taken in case of road accidents. We will also have a meeting with officials regarding what legal action should be taken against such owners,” he said.

The issue of cattle straying into roads was raised after the Palike received many complaints, and the risk quotient jumped when a speeding ambulance crashed into a toll gate in Karwar as the driver saw a stray cattle near the booth, killing four people.

Comments

